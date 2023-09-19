Converge not signing Jeron Teng to a contract extension

CONVERGE will no longer sign Jeron Teng to a new deal following the end of his previous contract at the end of last season.

Jeron Teng out of Converge

Head coach Aldin Ayo confirmed the development which ended Teng’s tenure with Converge/Alaska.

“It’s the decision of management,” said Ayo. “Expired ‘yung kontrata niya. Nag-decide ‘yung management ng ganun.”

The FiberXers got Teng following the company’s acquisition of the Alaska franchise in 2022. Teng was drafted fifth overall by Alaska in 2017 following his collegiate career with La Salle.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Teng was the second-leading scorer of Converge last season with 12.9 points a game, second behind Maverick Ahanmisi, who had already decided to sign with Barangay Ginebra.

Being part of the 2015 class and still coming off his fifth season in the league, Teng is still not eligible for unrestricted free agency, and Converge still owning his rights.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph