Frankie Lim made this deal with NLEX players before Ginebra game

DON Trollano had a huge game in NLEX's win over Barangay Ginebra on Friday, and it may have been inspired by a deal that head coach Frankie Lim made with the team.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Trollano lit up for 26 points the rest of the way, including 20 in the third quarter alone. Trollano’s efforts allowed NLEX to take the lead after trailing at the half, 58-54.

The Road Warriors eventually won in overtime, 120-117.

“Going to this game, we were motivated. Coming from a terrible loss to Terrafirma, hindi kami puwedeng matalo,” said Trollano. “We had a deal with coach Frankie. I think that gave us a little bit of energy. Nakuha namin ‘yung panalo."

When asked about the deal, Lim said he promised the team a long Christmas break if it beat Ginebra.

“Starting December, I was going to give them a break. And after that, we go back to practice. Practice kami the whole month of December dapat. Sabi ko, ‘Give me a win against Ginebra.’ Sabi ko, last practice natin is the 23rd, magkikita na tayo January 2 na. That’s a long break for them. I’m serious. I mean what I offer,” said Lim.

“I think that was extra motivation. Even in my pregame [talk], I included that. 'Sige, my offer stands. You get this win, you’ll get more than a week vacation, stay with your family during the Christmas season,'” said Lim.

The win kept NLEX alive in the playoff hunt, taking a share of 10th place with TNT with a 4-7 win-loss record, and just a game behind seventh-placers Phoenix and Rain or Shine.

NLEX will play its final elimination round game against Meralco on November 30, and team intends to win that match.

“Kumbaga sa isda, pumapalag-palag pa,” said Lim. “Tuloy ang practice. We will prepare for Meralco and not put this victory to waste by losing to Meralco. Importante kay Meralco ‘yun. Importante rin sa amin."