NorthPort fourth-round draft pick Fran Yu signed to two-year contract

LETRAN guard Fran Yu became the latest low draft pick to land a PBA contract, signing a two-year deal with NorthPort on Tuesday.

Fran Yu had a stellar college career with the Knights and played with NorthPort in the PBA On Tour, but somehow slipped all the way to the fourth round at 40th overall during the draft.

However, the crafty guard was able to convince his former coach at Letran, Bonnie Tan, and NorthPort management that he deserves a spot in the lineup.

"Hindi bababa sa P100,000 a month on the first year," said his agent Danny Espiritu when asked about Yu's rookie deal.

Yu is just the latest low pick in a list of 79 players drafted players to land a PBA contract, following in the path of No. 61 pick Kamron Vigan-Fleming, who was signed by Converge.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Patrick Maardenberg, another rookie selected No. 33 overall by Magnolia but not given a tender offer, was also signed by the FiberXers.

