    PBA

    NorthPort fourth-round draft pick Fran Yu signed to two-year contract

    Letran Knights guard overcomes PBA draft slide by landing a spot with the Batang Pier
    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    Fran Yu NorthPort contract Danny Espiritu

    LETRAN guard Fran Yu became the latest low draft pick to land a PBA contract, signing a two-year deal with NorthPort on Tuesday.

    READ: Why Ricci, Amores, Kyt, Yu slipped down PBA draft order

    Fran Yu had a stellar college career with the Knights and played with NorthPort in the PBA On Tour, but somehow slipped all the way to the fourth round at 40th overall during the draft.

    However, the crafty guard was able to convince his former coach at Letran, Bonnie Tan, and NorthPort management that he deserves a spot in the lineup.

      "Hindi bababa sa P100,000 a month on the first year," said his agent Danny Espiritu when asked about Yu's rookie deal.

      Yu is just the latest low pick in a list of 79 players drafted players to land a PBA contract, following in the path of No. 61 pick Kamron Vigan-Fleming, who was signed by Converge.

      Fran Yu PBA draft northport

      Patrick Maardenberg, another rookie selected No. 33 overall by Magnolia but not given a tender offer, was also signed by the FiberXers.

