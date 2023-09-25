Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Converge signs Andrade, Vigan-Fleming, picks up Patrick Maagdenberg

    No. 10, 33rd, and 61st picks seal deal with FiberXers
    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    BJ ANDRADE Ateneo vs UST
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

    CONVERGE has signed draft picks BJ Andrade and Kamron Vigan-Fleming, while also picking up another rookie Patrick Maagdenberg, the ballclub announced on its social media page.

    Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team on social media, but SPIN.ph learned that the contracts are two-year deals.

    The FiberXers are high on both Andrade, their pick at No. 10, and Vigan-Fleming, who head coach Aldin Ayo sees as a steal of the draft after being taken at 61st overall.

    Aside from the two players, Converge was also able to sign up Maagdenberg, who was initially selected by Magnolia in the third round at No. 33 but ended up with the FiberXers.

    schonny winston pba draft combine

    Converge is also expected to sign No. 9 pick Schonny Winston soon.

    Andrade is coming off a stint with Ateneo where he won championships not only in the seniors division but in the juniors in the UAAP.

      Vigan-Fleming played for Bethesda University in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association before applying for the draft.

      Like Andrade, Maagdenberg played for Ateneo and saw action for Meralco in the PBA 3x3.

