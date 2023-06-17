Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    NorthPort gives Fran Yu fitting birthday gift with win vs Ginebra

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Fran Yu NorthPort vs Ginebra PBA On Tour
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    BATANGAS City - Fran Yu made his 25th birthday a truly memorable one.

    The guard out of Letran sizzled from downtown and help lift NorthPort past a gritty Barangay Ginebra side, 101-95, in Saturday's PBA On Tour at the Batangas City Coliseum.

    Fran Yu gets fitting birthday gift

    Yu fired 6-of-10 from beyond the arc to finish with a team-high 21 points spiked by eight assists as the Batang Pier reached above the .500 mark with their 3-2 record after losing their first two games of the preseason.

    Incidentally, all of Yu's field goals came from the three-point arc.

    The performance by the 5-foot-9 guard came a day after his birthday.

    "Pa-birthday na namin sa kanya yun," said coach Bonnie Tan, who had Yu as his chief playmaker in the three NCAA championships they wion with the Knights.

      "Nag-celebrate lang ng kaunti kagabi (Friday). Siyempre may laro pa, pero ang mahalaga yung nanalo ang team."

      Yu is expected to make himself available for September's Rookie Draft after playing his final year with Letran last season.

      Watch Now
      PHOTO: PBA Images

