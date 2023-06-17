NorthPort holds off Barangay Ginebra in Batangas for third win in a row

BATANGAS CITY - Streaking NorthPort stretched its winning streak to three at the expense of Barangay Ginebra, 101-95, as the PBA On Tour travelled to Batangas City on Saturday.

NorthPort vs Barangay Ginebra PBA On Tour recap

The Batang Pier fell behind by 15 points in the first quarter, but clawed their way back behind JM Calma, Paul Zamar, and Arvin Tolentino to take the lead by halftime, 45-41.

NorthPort never looked back from there, staving off repeated rallies by the Kings to improve its record to 3-2 in the preseason which held its game at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Calma and Zamar finished with 16 points apiece, but it was rookie hopeful Fran Yu, who led the way for the Batang Pier with 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

Tolentino added 15 points including the two free throws in the final eight seconds that sealed Ginebra's third loss in four games.

The loss spoiled Jeremiah Gray's best game so far in the two-month long meet as he finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan lauded the Batang Pier for holding their composure amid the strong fightback by the Kings, and at the same time, continued to play within the team system.

"Maganda ang ikot ng bola and madami kaming assists," said Tan, noting big man Joshua Munzon led the way in the assist department with 10.

NorthPort played without veterans Arwind Santos and Jeff Chan.

The scores:

NorthPort (101) - Yu 21, Zamar 16, Calma 16, Tolentino 15, Munzon 8, Bauzon 8, Salado 8, Ayaay 5, Balagasay 2, Comboy 2, Gabriel 0. Oivario 0.

Barangay Ginebra (95) - Gray 26, Pessumal 16, David 15, Pinto 14, Mariano 10, R Aguilar 9, Onwubere 3, Gumaru 2, Dillinger 0, Cu 0, Aurin 0.