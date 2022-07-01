Anthony dishes out timely assist to Tio by lending shoes at crunch time

EVEN after fouling out, Sean Anthony made sure he still provides enough support to Phoenix any which way he can.

Like lending his sneakers to teammate Tyler Tio.

Sean Anthony lends shoes to Tyler Tio

With the rookie guard having a snag with his playing shoes late in the PBA Philippine Cup game between the Fuel Masters and the NLEX Road Warriors, the do-it-all Anthony willingly let Tio use his sneakers for the time being.

Anthony fouled out inside the final two minutes of regulation of a game which Phoenix eventually lost in overtime, 114-108, Thursday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“His (Tyler) shoe laces broke. And I was already fouled out, so I gave him my shoes,” recalled Anthony of the sideline incident.

It just so happened, they have the same shoe size, too.

“Yes, we’re both size 12,” added the 36-year-old Fil-Canadian.

It’s just too bad, the Fuel Masters lost the game which they already led by as many as 100-92 with 1:20 to play and by five in the final 18 seconds of regulation.

Continue reading below ↓

The loss somehow spoiled the 17-point, eight-rebound output of Anthony, and the 18 points of Tio, who was 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was the third straight loss for the Fuel Masters for a 2-5 record.

Yet somehow, Anthony sees a lot of upsides in the setback.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Positive thing is we came back from being down from 20 something in the first quarter and battled our way back,” he said of the Fuel Masters, who trailed by as many as 21-2 in the opening period.

“We played great basketball in the middle of the game through three quarters, that’s a big positive. The ball is moving and guys were executing. We just got to close out and that’s about it,” he added. “There’s a lot of positives and takeaways. We just got to find builds.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.