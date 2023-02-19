Former Toyota teammates offer prayers for Big J's recovery

PRAYERS poured out for Living Legend Robert Jaworski as he was badly missed during the 50th grand reunion of the Toyota Tamaraws team on Saturday night.

Jaworski, who will turn 77 next month, is still recovering from a rare blood disorder, but was in the minds of former colleagues when they got together for a night of nostalgia at the Alfresco Covered Lounge in Makati City as the once powerhouse franchise celebrated its golden anniversary.

Despite his absence, Toyota’s charismatic team captain wasn’t forgotten as prayers and well wishes were offered for the man considered among the greatest Filipino basketball players of all time.

The Big J was represented by his son, Pasig City vice Mayor Robert ‘Dudut’ Jaworski Jr. during the event.

“My dad wanted so much to be here. Gusto sana ng aking ama na makarating at makadaupang palad yung kanyang mga dating kasamahan, kaso medyo may kahinaan pa siya,” said the young Jaworski.

“Pero may iba pa namang pagkakataon, kaya please include my dad in your prayers.”

Jaworski, who briefly played alongside his dad at Ginebra San Miguel, said his elder is back home after being in the hospital a few weeks ago.

“He’s at home. He was in the hospital a few weeks ago. But he’s doing okay. Kaya sana tuluy-tuloy lang,” he added.

A huge tarpaulin bearing the image of the Big J also adorned the venue, with the words, ‘WE MISSED YOU,’ ‘WE LOVE YOU,’ ‘AND YOUR TEAMMATES PRAY FOR YOUR RECOVERY,’ written in bold letters.

During the opening prayer, guard Emer Legaspi also prayed for the healing of Toyota’s acknowledged leader.

“We know he’s suffering from some health problems. Dear Lord, we know you’re a healing God and nothing is impossible with you. We know you will grant him the complete healing that he badly needed,” Legaspi, referred to as ‘Father Emer’ by his teammates, said in his prayer.

Although not present physically, Jaworski sent his best wishes to his former colleagues and coach Dante Silverio.

“Kanyang pinapaabot po ang kanyang pangangamusta. At sabi pa niya na paki-banggit kay Boss Dante na mahal na mahal ko siya,” said Jaworski Jr.

"Again on behalf ng aking ama, I want to send his warmest wishes and regards to everyone. Ipagdasal po natin na sa susunod ninyong reunion ay makasama na po siya."