Night of nostalgia as Toyota Tamaraws commemorate 50th anniversary

IT was a night of reminiscing and nostalgia as members of the legendary Toyota Tamaraws gathered together to celebrate the proud franchise’s 50th anniversary.

Led by former coach and team manager Dante Silverio, the Tamaraws relived their time together as a force in Philippine basketball, from its formation in 1973 in the defunct MICAA (Manila Industrial and Commercial Athletic Association) to its final season in the PBA in 1983.

“Can you imagine, it’s been 50 years and people are still talking about us. Isn’t that something? I think that’s something,” said Silverio, fondly called ‘OssBok’ by his players (Boss Ko) in his welcome remark to kick off the program at the Alfresco Covered Lounge in Makati City Saturday night.

Joining the 85-year-old Silverio, also a champion car racer aside from being a winning coach, were four-time PBA MVP Ramon Fernandez, first-ever PBA Rookie of the Year Gil Cortez, Rodolfo Segura, Emer Legaspi, Edward Camus, Oscar Rocha, Pol Herrera, Joseph Galonga, Uly Rodriguez, Arlene Rodriguez, Judge Concepcion, and Ed Cordero,

The great Robert Jaworski, hands down the biggest name of that star-studded Toyota ballclub, was represented by his son, current Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert Jaworski Jr.

Also represented by their respective children were the late players Orly Bauzon and Tino Reynoso.

Videos and clips of past Toyota players, coaches, and officials were also shown on the wide screen, while trivia contest about the team and players (e.g. who were the Toyota personalities who frequently violated curfew hours during the Martial Law years) was likewise played.

Also not forgotten were departed former Toyota players and officials, including the likes of Danny Florencio, Jake Rojas, Ed Ocampo, and just recently Terry Saldana.

Trophies were also given to each players by Silverio as a token of appreciation.

Later, two basketballs were passed to the players and had their signatures affixed as part of the team memento on this wonderful night of reminiscing.