Former Gilas draftee Tzaddy Rangel assigned to Cavitex in PBA 3x3

FORMER Gilas draftee Tzaddy Rangel will see action as part of the Cavitex Braves in the third conference of the PBA 3x3 set this weekend at the Robinson’s Magnolia.

The entry of Rangel is part of the Braves’ roster movement that saw veteran gunner Larry Fonacier being elevated back to the NLEX Road Warriors.

Bong Galanza is assigned to NLEX's 3x3 squad. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Bong Galanza was likewise signed by the Braves from the Road Warriors and will team up with regulars AC Soberano and Paolo Rivero under coaches Borgie Hermida and Emman Monfort.

The 6-foot-7 Rangel was the third overall pick by NLEX during the special Gilas draft in Season 46 of the PBA and played for Gilas Pilipinas during the recent Fiba World Cup qualifiers held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum early this year.

But he has since been released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) from his commitment with the national squad, and began joining the Road Warriors’ practices last month before being named as part of the franchise’s 3x3 roster.

