Fit-again Kevin Racal ready to rejoin Alaska after Gab Banal departure

AS Alaska loses a player, it brought back another.

The Aces welcome back to their fold Kevin Racal for the PBA Governors Cup, almost a year since losing him to an ACL injury inside the Clark bubble.

Coach Jeff Cariaso disclosed the 30-year-old forward is ready to rejoin the Aces in the season-ending meet following his full recovery from the knee injury.

“Racal will be ready to go. We are happy to have him back,” said the Alaska mentor.

His re-activation by the Aces came at a time when the team parted ways with Gab Banal, who chose not to renew with the franchise after a conference with the team in the last Philippine Cup.

Racal was one of the unfortunate cases in the league’s first ever bubble last year after he went down with the ACL injury right in the opening game of the all-Filipino conference between the Aces and TnT Tropang Giga.

Despite the injury, the big man out of Letran stayed on with the Aces before leaving the bubble when he was finally scheduled to undergo surgery under orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas.

