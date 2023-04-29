Former PBA first-round pick Rudy Enterina dies in motorcycle accident

FORMER PBA player Rodulfo Enterina, Jr. died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday in Cebu City.

According to The Freeman, Enterina’s motorcycle collided with a trailer truck at the South Road Properties.

Enterina played for University of the Visayas and was taken sixth by Purefoods in the 1991 PBA Draft. The draft class was headed by Alex Araneta, Bong Hawkins and Eugene Quilban.

