    PBA

    Former PBA first-round pick Rudy Enterina dies in motorcycle accident

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    PHOTO: The Freeman / PBA

    FORMER PBA player Rodulfo Enterina, Jr. died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday in Cebu City.

    According to The Freeman, Enterina’s motorcycle collided with a trailer truck at the South Road Properties.

    Enterina played for University of the Visayas and was taken sixth by Purefoods in the 1991 PBA Draft. The draft class was headed by Alex Araneta, Bong Hawkins and Eugene Quilban.

      PHOTO: The Freeman / PBA

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
