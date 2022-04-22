Fire-hit PBA 3x3 resumes season finale next week at Ynares Pasig

THE PBA 3x3 Second Conference grand finals resumes play on April 27 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

PBA 3x3 grand finals reset

The decision was made following a meeting amongst commissioner Willie Marcial, chairman Dickie Bachmann, tournament director Joey Guanio, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) 3x3 project director Ronnie Magsanoc.

The resumption comes exactly a week after the season finale was suspended temporarily following the fire that hit the Smart Araneta Coliseum just as the pool phase was about to end.

Barangay Ginebra and Platinum Karaoke were set to meet in the last game of pool play to determine the teams that will advance from Pool B when fire struck the Big Dome.

The Kings currently carry a 1-0 slate, while Terrafirma 3x3 evened out their twin assignment at 1-1, with Platinum Karaoke at the bottom of the standings with a 0-1 record.

Players, coaches, team and league personnel were later ordered evacuated at the parking area of the venue as firemen tried to contain the blaze caused by a faulty air handling at the second floor of the playing venue.

Continue reading below ↓

Although the incident was later declared fire out after more than hour, smoke inside the coliseum was too thick that PBA officials declared it unplayable, thus suspending action in the standalone tournament.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Except for the final outcome in Pool B, the cast for the quarterfinals stage is almost complete with Pool A qualifiers Sista and Pioneer Pro Tibay joining seeded teams Limitless App, TNT Tropang Giga, Meralco, and San Miguel in the knockout phase.

The top seeded Appmasters will meet Pioneer Pro Tibay, the no.2 qualifier from Pool A, while no. 3 Meralco Bolts clash with Pool A topnotcher Sista Super Sealers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

No. 2 TNT faces the no. 2 team in Pool B, while San Miguel battles the top team of the same pool.

At stake in the grand finals is the P750,000 prize purse for the champion team.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.