Fil-Aussie big man Brandon Bates beefs up Platinum Karaoke

THREE years since he last suited up for La Salle, Brandon Bates is back in the country as he links up with Platinum Karaoke for the new season of PBA 3x3.

"I'm incredibly excited. I've blended really well and the team welcomed me with open arms," said the Fil-Aussie slotman.

Bates, 26, is hopeful the morale boost he gained by playing for the Sutherland Sharks in NBL1 East would benefit him in his return to the Philippines.

"The confidence by playing with guys in the NBL has been really big for me. Just getting that approval from them and telling me that I'm a great player and I just have to believe in myself, it's something that I really treasure as I go back here," he said.

Bates posted 3.8 points on 64-percent shooting, to go with 3.9 rebounds in 14 minutes last season for the Sharks.

Though he'd be the first to admit that he still sees himself as a work-in-progress, the 6-foot-9 banger is willing to put in the work as he hopes to contribute to the success of Platinum in the healfcourt game this conference.

"I'm just focused on coming in everyday and getting better, winning as many legs as we can. My focus is just being able to play and help Platinum reach new heights here in PBA 3x3," he said.

Joining Bates in Platinum are holdovers Ael Banal and Yutien Andrada, as well as new recruits in Nico Salva from Limitless, TH Tumalip from Terrafirma, and Yves Sazon from Marikina Shoe City in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

