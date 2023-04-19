COLUMN: Can you blame fans for believing PBA Finals rigged to reach Game 7?

CHICAGO -If SPIN.ph readers were to be believed, this ongoing PBA Governors' Cup Finals is rigged, "lutong macao" as they say in local hoops parlance.

"Ginebra fan here," Dave A. Malazarte posted on our Facebook page after the Gin Kings lost Game Four to Talk N' Text, 116-104, tying the series at 2-2. "The design is very game 7."

Joenel Suaga chimed in, "scripted ang tournament" while Elmer Evangelista added that there's another "teleserye in the making."

But why would a reputable league allegedly cook the outcome of its own showcase?

"Sayang naman yung papasok na pera. Everything is business you know," explained Elmer Dalmacio.

Meanwhile, tons of other netizens suggested that Game Five and Game Six will be a back-and-forth battle that will eventually lead to a winner-take-all Game Seven at the spacious Philippine Arena.

Without concrete evidence, however, all this chatter about some outcomes in the PBA to be predetermined is just hearsay.

But it's never a good look for any league when a huge chunk of the fan base suspect that there are shenanigans going on in your backyard.

HOW WE ARRIVED AT THIS POINT IS COMPLETELY THE PBA'S FAULT.

It's the league that planted the seeds of doubt that are sprouting in the minds of many of the once faithful and fiercely loyal followers.

The PBA did it by approving those foolish, lopsided trades that only served the purpose of strengthening the rich teams.

The PBA did it by not religiously policing and enforcing the salary cap rules resulting in an environment where only the rich teams are able to to acquire and keep the top talents by luring them with alleged under-the-table deals.

The PBA did it by not enforcing a reported memo limiting the budget teams can pay for imports. As a result, rich teams are able to secure NBA blue bloods such as Shabazz Muhammad and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson while poor, independent teams get to pick leftovers from smaller leagues in other parts of the globe.

The PBA did by not lifting a finger on spotty officiating that some fans believe tend to favor Barangay Ginebra.

When I brought this matter to him once upon a time, Ginebra coach Tim Cone told me, "I'm not apologizing for it because I used to be on the receiving end of those calls."

Those doubting Thomases out there may be wrong but this could be what prosecutors call a "smoking gun." .

LONG DROUGHT AFTER RAIN OR SHINE TITLE WIN

The last time an independent team won a PBA title was in the 2016 Commissioner's Cup when Rain or Shine beat Alaska. And it required the coaching genius of Yeng Guiao to pull off the miracle.

In the 15 conferences since, Ginebra has won the championship seven times while San Miguel did it six times. Talk N' Text and Magnolia split the two other crowns.

Given Ginebra's dominance, annexing 46.6 percent of titles at stake over the last six years, it's not so shocking for fans to believe that this time around league's most popular team can't be beaten.

Never Say Lose.

Again, absent any concrete absence, it would be irresponsible to make a definitive statement that this Finals series is fixed.

I do have a feeling that Ginebra will win today's Game Five.

Let's just call that a clue.