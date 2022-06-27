Fajardo vows to hit more 3s after making his first for the season

JUNE Mar Fajardo hit his first three point shot of the season Sunday night that was hardly noticed in San Miguel’s runaway 111-92 win over Converge in the PBA Philippine Cup at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

June Mar Fajardo on three-point shooting

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo nailed the basket against Abu Tratter at the 8:08 mark of the second period that gave the Beermen a 42-22 lead.

More significantly, the shot is worth P1K under the charity drive launched by the six-time MVP for the entire season.

“Yes, more to come,” was Fajardo’s curt reply when asked about it.

The project, according to the San Miguel star, is in honor of his late mother Marites Fajardo.

Under the set-up, Fajardo will donate P200 for every point made, P100 for each rebound, and P1K for every three-point shot.

An additional P100,000 will be put in the pot money should San Miguel makes it to the conference finals.

Fajardo finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds in the win over the FiberXers that raised the Beermen’s record to 4-1 overall and a share of top spot with idle Barangay Ginebra.

On this night alone, the Cebuano big man raised a total of P6,200 including the three-point basket.

Fajardo said the total money to be raised at season’s end will be donated to a charity of his choice in coordination with the PBA.

