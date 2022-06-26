Quickfire San Miguel routs Converge, catches Ginebra for PBA lead

ANTIPOLO - San Miguel got off to a flying start and never looked back, cruising to a 111-92 blowout win over Converge in Sunday's main game of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Jericho Cruz spearheaded the Beermen's breakaway scoring 18 points in the first two quarters while Marcio Lassiter and June Mar Fajardo had 10 each in a sizzling run that saw the team enjoy as much as a 57-26 lead.

CJ Perez capped the Beermen's dominance by posting his first career triple double of 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

San Miguel tied Barangay Ginebra for the lead at 4-1 just days after losing to the Kings, 75-72.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cruz finished with a team-high 22 points, Mo Tautuaa with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, while the 6-10 Fajardo tallied 18 and 16 boards.

“I’m happy for them because everybody stepped up,” said coach Leo Austria of the all-around effort made by the entire San Miguel team.

“And I hope itong ginagawa namin ay magdire-diretso.”

Austria, known for keeping a short rotation with San Miguel, went to his bench this time and gave seldom-used players like Mike Canete and Paul Zamar some playing minutes, the two contributing as well with 10 and nine, respectively.

Converge went down to a 2-4 record after its latest loss despite getting 22 points from sophomore Allyn Bulanadi on 5-of-8 shooting from three-point range.

Mike Digregorio added 21 and rookie Tyrus Hill with 15.

Continue reading below ↓

The scores

San Miguel (111) -- Cruz 22, Tautuaa 19, Fajardo 18, Perez 15, Lassiter 12, Canate 10, Zamar 9, Enciso 4, Brondial 2, Pessumal 0, Herndon 0, Faundo 0.

Converge (92) -- Bulanadi 22, DiGregorio 21, Hill 15, Ahanmisi 10, Murrell 10, Arana 4, Racal 4, Adamos 2, Tolomia 2, Stockton 2, Ilagan 0, Tratter 0, Browne 0, Lojera 0.

Quarterscores: 28-16; 62-39; 86-66; 111-92.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.