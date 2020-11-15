Fajardo is Wright formula in bid to win bubble title and MVP

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Win championships and the individual awards will come.

It’s the mindset Matthew Wright is adopting now that he’s in a perfect position to emerge as the best player in the PBA bubble and at the same time, win a first-ever title with Phoenix.

But he knows winning collectively means other good things will follow.

“I’m just focused on that (win a championship). I’m just focused on doing the right things. And if you do the right thing, and you’re humble, those kinds of awards will come, they’ll come eventually,” said the 29-year-old Phoenix star.

Wright emerged as a top contender for the best player of the Philippine Cup bubble after topping the statistical points standings at the end of the eliminations, averaging 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and a second-league best 6.0 assists as he guided the Fuel Masters to finish as the second seeded team heading to the playoffs.

PHOTO: PBA Images

On Saturday, Phoenix stepped on the pedal gas even more as it eliminated Magnolia in their quarterfinal match, 89-88, behind the clutch endgame three-pointer of Wright.

Now the Fuel Masters face TnT Tropang Giga, the third-seeded team, in a best-of-five semifinals that starts on Wednesday.

While claiming MVP honor would be great for a players’ resume, Wright’s focus is on winning the championship more than ever.

He said San Miguel big man June Mar Fajardo is a perfect study case.

The 6-foot-9 Fajardo has won the last six PBA MVP trophies as the Beermen kept winning titles one after the other, none more prominent than in the All-Filipino conference where they reign as five-time champion.

“Look at June Mar. He’s the most humble guy in the world, that’s why he’s been blessed with all those MVPs and championships,” Wright pointed out.

“So I just try to take a page out of June Mar’s work.”

At the moment, the Fuel Masters are seven wins away from claiming a breakthrough championship, but remains a long journey to travel.

And so is and MVP trophy.

“We still have seven wins left to a championship so it’s going to be a long playoffs,” said Wright. “I’ll would worry about that one when its all said and done.”

