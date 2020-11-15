Fajardo is Wright formula in bid to win bubble title and MVP

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Win championships and the individual awards will come.
It’s the mindset Matthew Wright is adopting now that he’s in a perfect position to emerge as the best player in the PBA bubble and at the same time, win a first-ever title with Phoenix.
But he knows winning collectively means other good things will follow.
“I’m just focused on that (win a championship). I’m just focused on doing the right things. And if you do the right thing, and you’re humble, those kinds of awards will come, they’ll come eventually,” said the 29-year-old Phoenix star.
Wright emerged as a top contender for the best player of the Philippine Cup bubble after topping the statistical points standings at the end of the eliminations, averaging 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and a second-league best 6.0 assists as he guided the Fuel Masters to finish as the second seeded team heading to the playoffs.
On Saturday, Phoenix stepped on the pedal gas even more as it eliminated Magnolia in their quarterfinal match, 89-88, behind the clutch endgame three-pointer of Wright.
Now the Fuel Masters face TnT Tropang Giga, the third-seeded team, in a best-of-five semifinals that starts on Wednesday.
While claiming MVP honor would be great for a players’ resume, Wright’s focus is on winning the championship more than ever.
He said San Miguel big man June Mar Fajardo is a perfect study case.
The 6-foot-9 Fajardo has won the last six PBA MVP trophies as the Beermen kept winning titles one after the other, none more prominent than in the All-Filipino conference where they reign as five-time champion.
“Look at June Mar. He’s the most humble guy in the world, that’s why he’s been blessed with all those MVPs and championships,” Wright pointed out.
“So I just try to take a page out of June Mar’s work.”
At the moment, the Fuel Masters are seven wins away from claiming a breakthrough championship, but remains a long journey to travel.
And so is and MVP trophy.
“We still have seven wins left to a championship so it’s going to be a long playoffs,” said Wright. “I’ll would worry about that one when its all said and done.”
