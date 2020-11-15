Matthew Wright, Jason Perkins in Top 3 of statistical points race

MATTHEW Wright topped the statistical points after the elimination round of the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Phoenix Super LPG star collected 39.5 statistical points after he led his team to a second-place finish in the eliminations.

CJ Perez of Terrafirma is in second place with 35.7 SPs while Wright's teammate Jason Perkins is in third with 35.5.

While Wright is leading the SPs, the PBA has yet to indicate if it will hand out individual awards such as the Most Valuable Player and the Best Player of the Conference.

Bobby Ray Parks of TNT placed fourth in the race with 35.2, with Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort in fifth with 34.6.

RR Pogoy and Jayson Castro of TNT is at sixth and seventh with 34.3 and 33.6 respectively, while Stanley Pringle of Barangay Ginebra is in eighth with 33.3.

Scottie Thompson of Ginebra placed ninth with 33.2 and Mo Tautuaa of San Miguel took 10th with 33.

