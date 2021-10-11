Poy Erram status uncertain as docs fear fractured cheekbone

POY Erram’s status in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals remains uncertain after the TnT Tropang Giga slotman suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone.

The team said the 6-foot-8 Erram went through more tests on Monday in order to know the extend of the damage on his face.

The starting big man of TnT suffered the injury in the second period of Game 4 against San Miguel when he fell face first on the floor of the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym while chasing a loose ball.

Erram taken to hospital

As he laid on the floor, San Miguel big man Mo Tautuaa fell on top of him, his face hitting the floor anew from the sheer impact of the Fil-Tongan’s weight.

He was taken out of the game at the 8:29 mark and the Tropang Giga trailing, 19-37.

Erram had three points and two rebounds in 11 minutes of play during the 116-90 loss as the Beermen levelled the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

He was later taken to the hospital after the game.

The incident comes at a time when Erram has been playing big for TnT. He had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the team’s 115-98 win in Game 3.

