Simon Enciso can't wait to share floor with 'brother' Chris Ross

SIMON Enciso can’t wait to finally share the San Miguel Beer backcourt with returning veteran Chris Ross.

The 36-year-old Ross hasn’t suited up for the Beermen in the PBA Governors Cup as he just returned to the country early last month from the US following the death of his father.

Ross rejoining San Miguel is certainly a welcome one for the team, more so for Enciso, who was acquired by the Beermen from Terrafirma for Alex Cabagnot during the break in between conferences.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Team manager Gee Abanilla said Ross will be playing in his first game for San Miguel on Wednesday against TNT Tropang Giga.

Enciso admitted it would be a pleasure to work side-by-side with the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

“Oh man, I can’t wait. What C-Ross brings to the table is priceless,” said the Fil-Am guard. “I can’t wait to play with him. I’ve only competed against him. So it would be cool to just take the floor with my brother at the same time.”

Continue reading below ↓

Rivals turn teammates

Enciso had several on-court battles with Ross especially when he was still with Alaska and later on, with TNT.

So it’s a relief for him now that finally, he’ll no longer have to go up against one of the best defensive guards ever in PBA history.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Right. That’s what I’m really looking forward to, finally playing together with him,” said Enciso.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Despite Ross out of the lineup in the Beermen’s first half campaign in the eliminations, the team managed to remain above the .500 mark with its 3-2 record.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.