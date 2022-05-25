Encho Serrano signs one-year deal with Phoenix Fuel Masters

ENCHO Serrano came to terms with Phoenix on Wednesday, almost two weeks since slipping to the second round of the PBA rookie draft.

The guard out of La Salle was given a one year deal by the Fuel Masters.

Serrano signed the contract shortly after the team’s tune up game against the NLEX Road Warriors at the Upper Deck gym.

Charlie Dy of Virtual Playground accompanied Serrano during the contract signing with coach Topex Robinson and team manager Paolo Bugia.

Expectations were high for Serrano prior to the draft following his stellar showing with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA 3x3 and later, named as MVP of the PBA Draft Combine.

But teams passed on him in the first round, and wasn’t selected until the 19th pick when the Fuel Masters took their turn.

“Hindi ko sasayangin yung binigay nilang opportunity sa akin. Tatrabahuhin ko yun at magiging inspirasyon sa akin yun,” said Serrano on draft day.

Although the Fuel Masters lost to the Road Warriors, 107-79, Serrano obviously got the attention of the NLEX coaching staff.

“Maayos yung bata, Very athletic and slasher, matapang maglaro,” said NLEX head deputy Adonis Tierra.

