Encho Serrano draws Scottie comparison after 'kalawit' rebound

ENCHO Serrano has been wowing Phoenix fans with his performance in the ongoing 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

But aside from his scoring production, Serrano has also been drawing attention for his leaping ability that has resulted in not just points but rebounds as well.

One rebound that had the fans going oohs and ahhs recently was in their game against Rain or Shine last October 26 where he grabbed an authoritative rebound in the final moments to seal the win.

The rebound drew comparisons with Scottie Thompson, who is known for his rebounds against men much taller than him.

The Fuel Masters rookie finished the game against Rain or Shine with 18 points and five rebounds, both conference highs for the Apalit, Pampanga native. At the moment though, Serrano's rebounding numbers aren't eye-popping as he is grabbing an average of 2.5 a game to go along with his 12 points per outing through eight games.

When asked about the rebound, the 5-foot-11 Serrano said he has been doing ‘kalawit rebounds’ since he was a kid, taking advantage of his hops to do so.

“Since bata ako, lagi ko na ginagawa ‘yun,” Serrano told SPIN.ph when asked about the rebound. “Nagkaroon ng chance na naiwan ako sa loob kaya ko nagawa ko.”

Serrano had already displayed his jumping ability after pulling off an alley-oop dunk against Meralco last October 19 that didn’t count due to basket interference.

Though the main purpose of grabbing those rebounds isn’t exactly to emulate Thompson, Serrano said he also looks up to the reigning MVP. In an interview just last October, Serrano said he tries to do the things that Thompson can do on the court to help his team win.

“Siyempre masaya ako dahil siya talaga idol ko sa PBA. Every time na iniinterview ako, sinasabi ko na kung ano ‘yung ginagawa niya, gusto ko rin gawin,” said Serrano.

