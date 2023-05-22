TNT, Terrafirma in tug-of-war to sign Joseph Gabayni

JOSEPH Gabayni seems to be the flavor of the month.

The wide-bodied bruiser out of Lyceum became the subject of a tug-of-war after being enlisted by TNT as part of its 16-man roster in the ongoing PBA On Tour.

Terrafirma cried foul, maintaining that it still holds the signing rights on Gabayni since no trade has been consummated between the two ballclubs.

The bone of contention? The second-round draft pick TNT has agreed to part with to be able to acquire the 28-year old Gabayni.

"Wala kasi silang second-round pick this coming draft. Yun sana ang gusto namin," said a Terrafirma insider.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Kaso ang ibinibigay Nila (TNT) second round pick ng 2025 or 2026. E ang tagal pa nun."

Terrafirma management has yet to respond to the TNT offer, according to the same insider.

"So yung rights talaga nasa amin pa."

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gabayni is currently playing for Bulacan in the MPBL, although there is a clause in his contract that will allow him to opt out in case a call in the PBA came.

Then again, there are also talks several MPBL teams are interested to get the service of the goggle-wearing big man.