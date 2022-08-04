Where Ed Daquioag would like to play if he gets traded to an SMC team

HE may be on the worst team in the PBA right now, but Ed Daquioag doesn’t mind and is eager to help Terrafirma improve from a winless finish in the Philippine Cup.

What the six-year PBA veteran wants to shed is an individual tag that has been on him since he started his pro career: journeyman.

“Gusto ko rin maglaro ng isang team lang sana,” Daquioag said during his SPIN Zoom In appearance. “Pero hindi kami yung nagde-decide dyan. Alangan namang ipilit ko yung sarili ko sa team na hindi nakikita yung value ko?”

Since Meralco took him in the 2016 Gilas draft, the 6-foot-1 guard has played for three other teams in his young career: Rain or Shine for two years, one for Blackwater, before landing at his current team with the Dyip.

Mired by injuries, the Dyip failed to get a single win in 11 games in the all-Filipino conference. But despite their woeful state, Daquioag is settled in his latest home.

“I’m happy (with Terrafirma),” the former University of Santo Tomas star insisted. “Basta makalaro ako, maipakita ko kung ano meron ako, I’m happy with that.”

“Naglalaro din tayo para manalo. Sino ba gusto matalo?” he added. “I’ve been to worse, kasi sa Blackwater, naabutan ko yung 24-game losing streak. Ayaw ko sana mangyari yun (ulit).”

Daquioag showed a glimpse of what he can do for the Dyip when healthy, averaging nine points on a 38-percent clip from the field, 1.5 triples, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 23.5 minutes in two games before going down with a freak leg injury in the Dyip’s game against NorthPort.

“Hopefully they don’t trade me,” said Daquioag, who is expected to miss the rest of the season. “Maipakita ko muna yung laro ko.”

Ed Daquioag on SMC team of choice

But with Terrafirma being one of the constant trade partners of SMC teams, one fan asked which among San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, or Magnolia Daquioag would like to go to.

“Kahit saan naman. Pero for me, kung ako yung pipili, gusto ko San Miguel, kasi ever since bata ako, San Miguel ang gusto ko,” the pride of Dingras, Ilocos Norte smiled.

“Pero kung the way (I play) ngayon, siguro mas gusto ko sa Magnolia, kasi defensive (approach) ni coach Chito (Victolero), gusto ko. Feel ko dun ako magfi-fit,” he was quick to add.

Daquioag, who is turning 31 on August 18, has worked on his defense and playmaking the past few years – weaknesses that he felt were the reasons his previous teams traded him – and now assets for the teams that would want him in future trades.

“Ang paglalaro naman is an everyday learning, progress. Yung mga dahilan nila kung bakit nila ako tinrade, yun yung mga tine-take ko na challenge and yun yung mga ini-improve ko kung san man ako mapunta,” Daquioag said.

