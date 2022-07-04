Ed Daquioag likely out for rest season as he recovers from leg fracture

TERRAFIRMA guard Ed Daquioag could be out for the rest of the PBA 47th season as he recovers from the broken bone in his right leg.

Daquioag underwent surgery on the closed fibula fracture he suffered in the Dyip’s Philippine Cup game against NorthPort Batang Pier on June 11 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

See Mendoza winner caps TNT comeback vs Purefoods in PBA 3x3 final

Now the recovery process begins, according to his agent Marvin Espiritu, who hopes the bone in the lower leg stretching from the knee to the ankle would quickly heal.

“Hopefully, mag-heal ng mabilis para mabilis din ang recovery niya,” said Espiritu.

“But we expect him to make a full recovery in 6-8 months.”

Ed Daquioag faces a lengthy time on the sidelines. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Going by the projection, the latest Daquioag could return might be around January or February next year.

The 47th season is expected to be finished by March.

Daquioag went down with the injury in the third quarter when he twisted his right foot upon landing while trying to go after a driving Robert Bolick.

Incidentally, two more Terrafirma players suffered injuries during that same game, namely Isaac Go and Eric Camson.

Camson had a bruised hip and was out for more than a week, while Go was diagnosed with an ACL injury and is definitely out too, for the remainder of the season like Daquioag.

The Dyip lost thre game against the Batang Pier, 100-86, and remained as the only team still winless in the all-Filipino conference with a 0-6 record.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.