Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jul 4
    PBA

    Ed Daquioag likely out for rest season as he recovers from leg fracture

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Ed Daquioag is not expected to suit up until around January.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TERRAFIRMA guard Ed Daquioag could be out for the rest of the PBA 47th season as he recovers from the broken bone in his right leg.

    Daquioag underwent surgery on the closed fibula fracture he suffered in the Dyip’s Philippine Cup game against NorthPort Batang Pier on June 11 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

    See Mendoza winner caps TNT comeback vs Purefoods in PBA 3x3 final

    Now the recovery process begins, according to his agent Marvin Espiritu, who hopes the bone in the lower leg stretching from the knee to the ankle would quickly heal.

    “Hopefully, mag-heal ng mabilis para mabilis din ang recovery niya,” said Espiritu.

    “But we expect him to make a full recovery in 6-8 months.”

    Ed Daquioag, June Mar FajardoEd Daquioag faces a lengthy time on the sidelines.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Going by the projection, the latest Daquioag could return might be around January or February next year.

    The 47th season is expected to be finished by March.

    Daquioag went down with the injury in the third quarter when he twisted his right foot upon landing while trying to go after a driving Robert Bolick.

    Incidentally, two more Terrafirma players suffered injuries during that same game, namely Isaac Go and Eric Camson.

    Camson had a bruised hip and was out for more than a week, while Go was diagnosed with an ACL injury and is definitely out too, for the remainder of the season like Daquioag.

    The Dyip lost thre game against the Batang Pier, 100-86, and remained as the only team still winless in the all-Filipino conference with a 0-6 record.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicYeng GuiaotopicLeo AustriatopicTab BaldwintopicChito VictolerotopicTim ConetopicTerrence Romeo
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Ed Daquioag is not expected to suit up until around January.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again