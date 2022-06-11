Bolick, Malonzo stuff stat sheet as NorthPort rips Dyip for back-to-back wins

ANTIPOLO – Robert Bolick and Jamie Malonzo shone once again as NorthPort clinched its second straight win, defeating Terrafirma, 100-86, on Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center.

NorthPort vs Terrafirma recap

Bolick had a near triple-double as he finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists, while Jamie Malonzo lorded the boards and had 19 points and 16 rebounds as the Batang Pier found themselves sharing the top spot with San Miguel with a 2-0 win-loss record.

The hot start comes despite losing ceiling with the absence of Greg Slaughter and Troy Rike entering the conference.

“Everybody is doing their share. Maliliit, medyo undersized, pero lahat nagtutulungan. Mahirap talunin ‘yung ganun lalo kapag buo ‘yung team at nagtutulungan,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio.

Kevin Ferrer added 15 points, all from the five threes he drained, while rookie JM Calma had 12 points and nine rebounds. Arwind Santos had 10 points and seven rebounds a day after celebrating his 41st birthday.

Continue reading below ↓

Terrafirma bowed to 0-2 in a game that saw three injuries from their players including Ed Daquioag, who seriously twisted his right ankle in the third quarter of the match.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Isaac Go and Eric Camson also got hurt in the game and never returned.

Juami Tiongson and Joshua Munzon had 24 points apiece for the Dyip.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

NorthPort 100 – Bolick 26, Malonzo 19, Ferrer 15, Calma 12, Sumang 10, Santos 10, Dela Cruz 4, Balanza 2, Ayaay 2, Subido 0, Apacible 0, Vigil 0.

Terrafirma 86 – Tiongson 24, Munzon 24, Ramos 10, Calvo 8, Cahilig 5, Daquioag 4, Balagasay 4, Camson 3, Go 2, Gomez de Liano 2, Grospe 0, Tumalip 0, Enriquez 0, Gabayni 0, Mina 0.

Quarters: 22-26; 50-49; 72-66; 100-86.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.