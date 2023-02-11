Dyip import Jordan Williams says he's never short in confidence

IT was like two heavyweights going at each other in a back-and-forth fight.

But like in any other contest, only one has to win.

Jordan Williams got the better of his scoring duel with Troy Williams as Terrafirma turned back a late Blackwater charge, 119-106, to climb at the .500 mark of the PBA Governors Cup on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old Williams exploded for a conference-high 57 points including 22 in the fourth period to key the team’s strong finish and notch its second win in four outings.

He converted five three pointers to finish 18-of-34 from the field, and added 11 rebounds, and five assists.

“Myself? I just have confidence every time I step on the court. I can feel like I can play with anybody,” said Williams.

Although aware of Williams’ NBA pedigree, Jordan wasn’t backing down in their scoring duel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I wasn’t worried about the game today. I feel like we we’re going to win,” he said.

Blackwater’s Williams of course, kept in step with his Terrafirma counterpart as he finished with 55 points, including 32 in the first half.

He had 14 in the fourth period when the Bossing threatened the Dyip several times, the last at 104-101 with 3:06 left to play before the Terrafirma import took over the show down the stretch.

It was the first time in seven years imports of both teams each had 50 points or more since the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup when Al Thornton of NLEX fired 69 points and San Miguel’s Tyler Wilkerson had 58 in a triple overtime game at the Big Dome, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

In the end, Jordan was magnanimous in victory and had nothing but utmost respect to his fellow import, a teammate of NBA superstar Dwight Howard with the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1League.

“It was a great game for both of us, of course. I knew coming in, he was going to be aggressive,” he said of Troy. “He’s coming in from Taiwan and like coach (Johnedel Cardel) said, he’s an ex-NBA player. Of course, he knows what he’s doing out there.”

The Dyip reinforcement admitted being unconscious about erasing the conference’s highest individual output just scored a day before by TNT import Jalen Hudson with 56.

“No, I don’t know,” said Williams with a big smile on his face when told about his final score. I know I was close to 50, but I don’t know I have 57.”