    Terrafirma outduels Blackwater in battle of PBA minnows

    by Reuben Terrado
    5 hours ago
    Jordan Williams
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    JORDAN Williams emerged as victorious in a shootout against Troy Williams, carrying Terrafirma to a 119-106 win over Blackwater on Thursday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Williams exploded for 57 points including a couple of threes late in the game to keep the Dyip's heads above water, in the process spoiling the Bossing debut of his namesake, who had 55 in the defeat.

    The Dyip posted their second victory in four outings while the Bossing dropped to 1-4 despite a switch to a more prolific import.

    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

