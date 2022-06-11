Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dyip hopes Isaac Go injury not a case of ACL

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Isaac Go Jerrick Balanza NorthPort vs Terrafirma
    Isaac Go defends Jerrick Balanza early on.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANTIPOLO – Terrafirma is keeping its fingers crossed the injury to sophomore big man Isaac Go won’t be a serious case of ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

    Isaac Go injury report

    Team manager Ronald Tubid said the former Gilas draftee will be undergoing MRI test to determine the extent of the injury on his right leg which he hurt early in the Dyip’s 100-86 loss against NorthPort Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center.

    “Pa-MRI muna namin para sigurado kung ano nga yung injury niya,” said Tubid following the team’s second straight loss.

    Terrafirma personnel ruled out an ACL injury as Go stayed on and finished the game watching on the Dyip bench.

    Initial suspect Go could have suffered a sprained meniscus, but the team is not taking chances.

    “Mahirap na, kaya ipapa-test namin siya,” added Tubid.

    Go, who was walking with an obvious limp, played for just a total of 2:47 and scored two points and had two rebounds before going down with the injury at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter and the Dyip trailing, 18-13.

    Also hurt for Terrafirma was veteran big man Eric Camson who fell hard on his hip after a mid-air collision with sophomore Jamie Malonzo also in the first quarter.

    Camson was called for an unsportsmanlike foul during the sequence that took place just three minutes into the match. He was substituted but never returned again.

      “Nagko-complain siya na masakit yung sa may balakang niya,” Tubid quoted Camson as saying.

      The injury came in threes for the Dyip as they also later lost guard Ed Daquioag to a suspected severe sprained ankle. The former UST guard was later taken to a nearby hospital.

