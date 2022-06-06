Mixed emotions for Danny I as Shaun wins PBA debut at expense of Converge

SHAUN Ildefonso didn’t get to play a lot of minutes in his first PBA game, but it was enough for father and basketball legend Danny to be proud of his son.

The younger Ildefonso only played four minutes and missed his lone shot for Rain or Shine in its game against Converge, incidentally with his father being one of the assistant coaches of Jeff Cariaso in the sidelines.

“Masayang masaya kasi dream come true sa aming pamilya lalong lalo na sa akin,” said the two-time PBA MVP. “Then, nakapaglaro pa. Although konti lang ‘yung minuto, pero masaya ako na nakita ko siya sa court.”

Danny I. said even during that short stint, he saw some glimpses of what he can bring to the Elastopainters. His son, though, still needs improvement after getting two fouls while defending Converge star Jeron Teng.

“Ang napansin ko, siyempre ‘yung aggressiveness, nandoon pa rin,” said Danny. “Mag-adjust lang siya. ‘Yung aggressiveness niya, medyo na-ano siya kanina kay Jeron. Natapat siya doon. Pero workable ‘yung mga mistakes.”

Ildefonso said he didn’t have too much advice for his son on his first PBA game except that to enjoy the game.

“Ibigay mo lang ‘yung kaya mong ibigay especially sa defense,” said Ildefonso.

Prior to the match-up, Shaun had been joking his father about being at 1-0 after the game, and that was exactly what happened as the Elastopainters defeated the FiberXers in a slim margin, 79-77.

“Naglolokohan nga kami sa bahay. Tignan natin, sabi ko. Nagka-totoo nga. Sa tingin ko, mas deserving naman sila,” said Danny.

Shaun, on the other hand, said he expected to play briefly in the game, being a rookie, as he still needs to prove himself on the court.

“Expected ko naman ‘yun eh. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, kapag pinasok ako, palag lang. ‘Yun naman ang job ko dito eh. Dapat palag lang lagi. I believe na time will come naman. Ayoko rin kasi madaliin. Mahirap ‘yun.”

“Just one game at a time. One practice [at a time]. Wala pa akong two months dito. Less than a month lang. Derecho from UAAP. Still trying to get a full feel of everything. Pero lifelong dream ko, finally, playing in the PBA,” said Shaun.

The former National University cager said that no one was happier to see him make it to the PBA than his father, who played for 17 years in Asia's first pro league, majority of it with San Miguel. To repay that joy from his dad, Shaun said he will represent the lldefonso name the best way he can.

“Buong May, napaka-overwhelming sa kanya. Na-draft ako, napunta ako sa Rain or Shine. Si Tatay naman, sabi ko sa kanya lagi, 1-0, 1-0. 1-0 na kami. Really happy that we got the win against him. Pero si Tatay, I represent him in everything. I honor him in everything. Wala ako dito kung hindi dahil sa kanya,” said Shaun.

