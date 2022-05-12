Encho Serrano named PBA Combine MVP; Orlan Wamar tops 3-point contest

ENCHO Serrano shone the brightest in the PBA Season 47 Draft Combine, taking home the MVP honors in the mini-tournament on Thursday at Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

The Kapampangan guard was just in his element, averaging 14.0 points through three games to take home the P5,000 prize and more importantly, gain steam ahead of the annual rookie selection proceedings.

Serrano scattered 15 points in A-1 Converge's 57-53 win over B-2 Rain or Shine in the finals as the team took home the P50,000 cash incentive.

Nino Ibanez scored 18 for the FiberXers, coached by Joe Silva, while JM Calma had 13 points.

Also part of the winning team were Enzo Joson, Levi Dela Cruz, Sandy Cenal, Red Cachuela, and Shaq Alanes.

Joining Serrano in the Mythical Five were Shaun Ildefonso, JayR dela Rosa, Kurt Lojera, and Ato Ular.

CEU’s Orlan Wamar paced the Elasto Painters, guided by coach Mike Buendia, with 19 points, as Ildefonso had 10 in the runner-up finish.

Orland Wamar steady from beyond the arc. PHOTO: PBA Images

The Elasto Painters also had CJ Cadua, Earvin Lacsamana, JJ Espanola, Brylle Meca, and Ular.

Wamar also won the Three-Point Shootout after drilling 11 treys to win the P5,000 prize.

The PBA will finalize the list of draftees on Friday, two days before the annual event set at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita on Sunday.

The Scores:

A1 Converge 67 - Ibanes 18, Serrano 15, Calma 13, Joson 5, Dela Cruz 5, Cenal 4, Cachuela 4, Alanes 3.

B2 Rain or Shine 53 - Wamar 19, Ildefonso 10, Cadua 7, Lacsamana 7, Espanola 5, Meca 3, Ular 2.

Quarterscores: 16-17; 39-28; 59-40; 67-53.

