Maiquez nails winner as Meralco rallies to beat Cavitex for PBA 3x3 leg title

DEXTER Maiquez drained the game winning deuce as Meralco completed a comeback from the grave to beat Cavitex in overtime, 18-17, and win the Leg 2 crown of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference.

The Bolts played the final on Sunday at Robinsons Las Pinas with just a three-man lineup after Maclean Sabellina hurt his knee during the semifinals and just played briefly in the championship.

But Alfred Batino, Joseph Sedurifa, and Maiquez bravely fought on and battled their way back from a five-point deficit in regulation to win the P100,000 grand prize.

"Buhos na kami. Kumuha na lang kami ng hugot sa isa't isa," said Maiquez afterwards.

The Bolts appeared gone for good after two free throws by Dominick Fajardo sparked five straight points by the Braves to turn around a tight 11-11 score into a 16-11 lead with 1:19 left in regulation.

Continue reading below ↓

But Meralco, who's also playing minutes veteran Tonino Gonzaga (injury), found its second wind after Batino scored inside and Sedurifa fired back-to-back twos to tie the game at 16 and send it into overtime.

Cavitex broke scoring in the extra period behind Bong Galanza to move closer of winning its very first leg title, only for the Bolts to break the hearts of the Braves when Maiquez hit the game-winning shot.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Batino and Sedurifa scored seven each for Meralco, which copped its third leg title in three conferences, while Maiquez and Sabellina round out the scoring.

Prince Rivero had a team-high seven points for Cavitex, which claimed its first runner up finish worth P50,000.

In the battle for third, Denice Villamor hit a jumper with 26 seconds to play and lead Barangay Ginebra to a 20-19 win over Terrafirma.

The Ginebra quartet of Villamor, Mikey Cabahug, Will Gozum, and Leo De Vera took home P30,000.

Continue reading below ↓

In the battle for third, Denice Villamor hit a jumper with 26 seconds to play and lead Barangay Ginebra to a 20-19 win over Terrafirma.

The scores:

Finals

Meralco (18) - Batino 7, Sedurifa 7, Maiquez 3, Sabelina 1.

Cavitex (17) - Rivero 7, Galanza 6, Fajardo 3, Rangel 1.

3rd place

Ginebra (20) - De Vera 9, Gozum 6, Villamor 3, Cabahug 2.

Terrafirma (19) - Alanes 8, Cachuela 7, Taladua 6, Bulawan 1.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.