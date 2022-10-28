Aldin Ayo says he looks up to Chot as ‘an inspiration’

LEO Austria a week ago. And now Chot Reyes.

That’s two champion coaches Aldin Ayo had beaten consecutively as the Converge FiberXers continue their winning ways in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

After his team escaped with a 106-102 win over defending champion San Miguel, Ayo this time guided Converge to wire-to-wire 130-117 romp over the TNT Tropang Giga.

Ironically, the two Converge victims tangled in the finals of the Philippine Cup a month ago which the Beermen won in seven games.

Ayo however, declined to bask in the glory of defeating both champion coaches one after the other.

Reyes in particular is one coach who Ayo referred to as ‘an inspiration.

“I’m just grateful we won. Talking about coach Chot, he’s one of the coaches I look up to, probably one of the reasons also why I love coaching,” he disclosed.

“Yung mga accomplishments niya, yung mga ginagawa niya really inspires a lot of coaches. And I’m one of them.”

The third straight win by Converge put the team in solo second at 4-2, and yes, well ahead of San Miguel and TNT, which are in a tie for sixth to eight spots.

