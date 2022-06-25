Rome de la Rosa on two injuries suffered: ‘Malayo sa bituka’

IT was a bad day at the office for Rome de la Rosa, so to speak.

The Magnolia forward suffered not just one but two different injuries in the PBA Philippine Cup game against Phoenix on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

See Terrence Romeo faces longer time on sidelines with slipped disc

Dela Rosa initially dislocated his right finger, but still managed to play on before hurting his head in the fourth period after colliding with Sean Manganti.

The impact left him bloodied after absorbing a deep cut that needed three stitches plus one to close the wound.

“There was a lot of blood. Actually huminto na siya, pero pagpasok namin ng dugout, it started to bleed again,” said Dela Rosa.

The veteran forward out of San Beda was actually the last man to leave the dugout as he had to be stitched after the game.

Dela Rosa said he was still able to play after dislocating his finger since the Magnolia team of therapist was able to put it back in place.

Continue reading below ↓

“Na-dislocate siya pero naibalik rin. Pero ngayon medyo maga pa rin siya,” he added.

Rome de la Rosa and the Hotshots even their record, 3-3. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But Dela Rosa shrugged off the injuries, saying everything is part of the game.

“Malayo naman siya sa bituka. Ang most important thing talaga is nanalo kami,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Dela Rosa was held scoreless in the 95-77 blowout by the Hotshots for their second straight win and an even 3-3 record.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.