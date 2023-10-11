Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dave Marcelo reunites with coach Frankie at NLEX after being waived by RoS

    Marcelo the latest former Lim player at San Beda to join the Road Warriors
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Dave Marcelo Obstacle Challenge
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    FRANKIE Lim and Dave Marcelo will finally have a reunion at NLEX.

    The burly big man was acquired by the Road Warriors when Rain or Shine opted to waive him after acquiring him from TNT as part of the Henry Galinato trade.

    The 34-year-old Marcelo won a total of four championships in his five playing years with San Beda, all of which came under the watch of Lim.

    In his final playing season in 2011, he was even adjudged as Finals MVP.

    Marcelo is the latest former Lim player at San Beda to be acquired by the Road Warriors, joining Jake Pascual who came in as part of a three-team trade involving NLEX, Phoenix, and TNT.

    Anthony Semerad, who's been with NLEX since 2020 under former coach Yeng Guiao, was also a former player of Lim with the Red Lions.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

