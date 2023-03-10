Dave Marcelo surprised to beat Beau Belga in Obstacle Challenge

PASSI CITY - Dave Marcelo didn't expect to beat two-time champion Beau Belga, more so win the Obstacle Challenge of the PBA All-Star Weekend.

Dave Marcelo on Obstacle Challenge win

The TNT big man registered the fastest rime of 25.3 seconds to win the three-man finals that included Belga of Rain or Shine and Barangay Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger.

Marcelo won the top prize of P30K.

"Ang hirap talunin ni Kuya Beau. Sobrang experienced," said Marcelo after the contest at the Passi Arena.

Marcelo ended Belga's two-year reign after winning in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Belga actually finished third with 29.8 seconds behind the 27.4 of runner up Standhardinger.

"Hindi ko expected ito kasi first time ko lang dito," said the big man out of San Beda. "Akala nila sa TV madali lang, pero sa actual mahirap siya talaga."

The three made the final after beating out their respective pairings during the preliminaries.