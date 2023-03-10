Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 10
    PBA

    Dave Marcelo steals spotlight from C-Stan, Belga, rules Obstacle Challenge

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    Dave Marcelo Obstacle Challenge
    Dave Marcelo shows off his point guard skills.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    PASSI, Iloilo – Dave Marcelo of TNT captured the Obstacle Challenge of the PBA All-Star Weekend, beating much-heralded players Christian Standhardinger of Barangay Ginebra and defending champion Beau Belga of Rain or Shine.

    PBA Obstacle Challenge results

    Marcelo clocked 25.38 seconds to win the P30,000 top prize to register the fastest time from the three finalists.

    The TNT big man shattered the time of Standhardinger, who timed 27.47 seconds to beat the 29.80 registered by Belga.

    Marcelo defeated JM Calma of NorthPort and Jeepy Faundo of San Miguel on his way to the title.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Standhardinger advanced to the finals after defeating Ato Ular of Blackwater and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of NLEX in the first two rounds.

      Belga was nearly eliminated in the first round after his first-round opponent Joseph Gabayni of Terrafirma had a head-start, only to win the duel by nailing a jumper in the end.

      The Rain or Shine bruiser beat former teammate Raymond Almazan of Meralco in the second round to make it to the finals.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Dave Marcelo shows off his point guard skills.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again