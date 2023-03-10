Dave Marcelo steals spotlight from C-Stan, Belga, rules Obstacle Challenge

PASSI, Iloilo – Dave Marcelo of TNT captured the Obstacle Challenge of the PBA All-Star Weekend, beating much-heralded players Christian Standhardinger of Barangay Ginebra and defending champion Beau Belga of Rain or Shine.

PBA Obstacle Challenge results

Marcelo clocked 25.38 seconds to win the P30,000 top prize to register the fastest time from the three finalists.

The TNT big man shattered the time of Standhardinger, who timed 27.47 seconds to beat the 29.80 registered by Belga.

Marcelo defeated JM Calma of NorthPort and Jeepy Faundo of San Miguel on his way to the title.

Standhardinger advanced to the finals after defeating Ato Ular of Blackwater and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of NLEX in the first two rounds.

Belga was nearly eliminated in the first round after his first-round opponent Joseph Gabayni of Terrafirma had a head-start, only to win the duel by nailing a jumper in the end.

The Rain or Shine bruiser beat former teammate Raymond Almazan of Meralco in the second round to make it to the finals.