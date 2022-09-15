Dave Marcelo - not Troy - in original TNT trade package, says source

CHICAGO - The PBA is dispatching a 16-man delegation to Tokyo supposedly to explore "partnership" options with the high and mighty Japan B.League.

The loose use of the term "partnership" here baffles me considering how the PBA has repeatedly accused overseas leagues of "poaching" its players.

In fact, during a recent visit at the Senate, the PBA begged for sympathy by selling the same sob story.

And why would the B.League go to bed with a business competitor that is significantly inferior to it? What can it possibly gain from it?

Nada. Zilch. Zero.

Which makes me believe that this trip is more of a complete surrender, not some sort of a negotiation that it's touted to be.

Thank God, public funds weren't used to finance this trip because this one smells and looks like a junket.

When B.League officials came to Manila for the EASL talks, I can assure you the Japanese didn't have more than five guys in the meeting, let alone 16.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Clearly, the PBA has misinterpreted the meaning of the word "bayanihan." But hey, it's the PBA's money. Their cash to burn.

Instead of heading to the Land of the Rising Sun, Commissioner Willie Marcial should have stayed home to put out a smoldering fire that has once again threatened the integrity and credibility of his league.

Watch Now

I'm talking about yesterday's three-team trade where Blackwater rolled over to aid and abet what I perceive to be lopsided transactions where NLEX did okay while TnT came away with a heist.

NLEX landed Paul Desiderio and Brandon Rosser.

THE TROPANG GIGA, MEANWHILE, REELED IN STAR-IN-WAITING CALVIN OFTANA AND RAUL SOYUD.

The Bossing, who have a history of getting knocked out in player swaps, landed only seldom-used Gab Banal and Troy Rosario, who was a harmless participant in the recent Philippine Cup Finals where San Miguel Beer dethroned TNT.

As bad as the trade already looks, it could have been worse.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A reliable source told me that in the original package, Blackwater was supposed to only get Banal and Dave Marcelo. There was no Rosario inthe mix.

Apparently, some shame was left to at least make it appear a "fair" trade was consummated.

Still, even the addition of Rosario doesn't make Blackwater whole. Banal and Troy are not equal to the tandem of Desiderio and the stud that is Rosser.

Blackwater team owner Deoceldo Sy attempted to sanitize the stink that continues to smear his bottom-feeding franchise by saying the Bossing had wanted Rosario all along and that they've "waited for him for a long time."

Sir, please, PBA fans are a lot smarter than you think.

As the saying goes, fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on you.

I feel sad for the coaching staff of Blackwater. They've made remarkable strides to exhume Blackwater from the pit of irrelevance only to be undermined when things are beginning to align and the promise of a better future is slowly becoming realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Losing Rosser isn't just the damage here. Rosario will be a free agent soon and I am told he will be headed to another MVP group team, most likely in the loving arms of the very affable Norman Black and the Meralco Bolts.

Two months ago, the Bossing told reporters they were determined to keep their No. 1 pick "for the long haul."

I was such a sucker to believe them.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.