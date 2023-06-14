Dave Ildefonso hopes to renew KBL contract, but open to other Asia options

DAVE Ildefonso is looking to sign a contract extension with the Suwon KT Sonicboom in the Korean Basketball League, or if not, try to find his way playing in other leagues in Asia.

Ildefonso is currently in the tail-end of a two-month vacation following his stint with Suwon, where his current contract is expiring.

“Hopefully, maka-renew ako ng isa pa, or maybe different opportunities in different countries na open for me,” said the forward out of Ateneo.

Ildefonso welcomed the breaks going to many young players nowadays like himself, especially with several options to choose from in Korea, Japan, or Taipei.

“It’s getting better lalong-lalo na sa new generation,” he said, adding it was Thirdy Ravena who served as the trailblazer for young Filipino basketball players playing overseas when he signed with San-en NeoPhoenix in the Japan B.League in 2020.

And the PBA?

Ildefonso agrees with what Rhenz Abando said about the PBA being a fallback for overseas players if they failed to have a career abroad.

“PBA naman will always be there,” he said. “Dito ako lumaki. This is home. Siyempre gusto ko talagang maglaro sa PBA, and gusto ko rin naman tapusin ang basketball career ko sa PBA. Eventually, makakalaro din naman ako (sa PBA). Hopefully.”

While here in the country, Ildefonso tries to stay in shape and support his father, Converge deputy Danny I, and brother Shaun, who’s playing for Rain or Shine, by watching them in the PBA On Tour.