Danny I playing against son Shaun unlikely to happen. Here's why

ANY chance of Danny Ildefonso playing against son Shaun in the PBA will have to wait until at least next season.

That is, should his contract be renewed by Converge for Season 48.

Coach Aldin Ayo said the deal the two-time MVP signed with the FiberXers in his league comeback is only good until the end of the Governors’ Cup.

“Yes,” was Ayo’s curt reply when asked if the contract of the 46-year-old legend will last until season’s end. “Kinumpleto lang namin yung 15 locals na lineup.”

The announcement of Ildefonso coming out of retirement on Thursday created a stir among basketball fans as the possibility of him playing opposite his rookie son with Rain or Shine arises.

A match-up in the eliminations certainly won’t happen this conference as the two teams already collided last Feb. 2 at Philsports Arena, with the FiberXers prevailing, 112-98.

While the FiberXers are on track to make the playoffs despite the 132-129 overtime loss to Meralco on Friday, Rain or Shine and Shaun are unlike to advance.

The showdown certainly can wait as Ayo guaranteed the elder Ildefonso has always been in tip-top shape,

“Kaya pa niya. Palaging kundisyon, e,” said the Converge coach.

Team governor Chito Salud however, said Ildefonso’s comeback is a form of a tribute to a dedicated athlete’s talent, resilience, and personal discipline that serves as a shining symbol of excellence.

“Converge has everything to gain from Danny’s comeback. His presence on the bench as a player, and the limited minutes that he could play will inspire this team and excite basketball fans,” said the former league commissioner.

“With his experience and passion for the game, our players will enjoy that added spark of inspiration and motivation to play their best,” Salud added. “We do not view Danny as a placeholder in our roster. He is an icon and as such, we will look to him for leadership and inspiration.”