Converge extends win run to six after cooling down Phoenix in shootout

QUINCY Miller unloaded 46 points as Converge stretched its winning streak to six games, defeating Phoenix Super LPG, 132-127, in a high-scoring 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup match at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Miller gave his team a big lift in a game that saw both squads shoot the lights out, with the FiberXers ending up scoring the most points in a match in franchise history.

Converge moved up to solo second in the team standings with a 7-2 win-loss record after halting Phoenix's own win streak.

