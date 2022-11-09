Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 9
    PBA

    Converge extends win run to six after cooling down Phoenix in shootout

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    quincy miller
    PHOTO: jerome ascano

    QUINCY Miller unloaded 46 points as Converge stretched its winning streak to six games, defeating Phoenix Super LPG, 132-127, in a high-scoring 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup match at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Miller gave his team a big lift in a game that saw both squads shoot the lights out, with the FiberXers ending up scoring the most points in a match in franchise history.

    Converge moved up to solo second in the team standings with a 7-2 win-loss record after halting Phoenix's own win streak.

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    PBA Updates
    topicTerrafirma DyiptopicTim ConetopicAaron BlacktopicSol MercadotopicJericho CruztopicConverge
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: jerome ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again