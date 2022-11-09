Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 9
    PBA

    Steve Taylor spends extra time doing charity work after being dropped by Rain or Shine

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Steve Taylor is out of the Rain or Shine roster but not leaving the country yet.

    STEVE Taylor Jr helped conduct a basketball clinic as he stays in the Philippines for a while before leaving for the US at the end of his stint with Rain or Shine.

    After leading the Elasto Painters to their latest win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, the import partnered with Terrafirma’s Lester Prosper in holding basketball clinics and feeding programs for children in five barangays in Sampaloc, Manila over the weekend.

    See Steve Taylor replaced by RoS despite hero’s role vs NorthPort

    The two imports conducted drills and then gave out packed food and drinks for the children who participated.

    They also donated basketballs while signing autographs and taking photos with participants and basketball fans alike.

    Taylor went with Prosper two days after spearheading Rain or Shine to a trilling 76-75 win over NorthPort Batang Pier that put the Elasto Painters at the .500 mark (4-4) for a tie at sixth to seventh place in the standings.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Lester Prosper

    Watch Now

    The 29-year-old Taylor scored the go-ahead basket for the Elasto Painters with 18 seconds left, and then preserved the win by blocking the shot of guard Roi Sumang at the other end.

    Still, coach Yeng Guiao said the heroics does not in a way secured the job of Taylor with Rain or Shine, which announced on Monday it will be bringing in Ryan Pearson as replacement import.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Pearson, 32, is listed at 6-foot-6, giving the impression the Elasto Painters are likely to retain him all the way to the Governors Cup if his stint goes well enough.

      Taylor, though, will be spending the rest of his stay in the country doing charity work for Filipino kids.

      The Rain or Shine import will visit Domingo in Sampaloc on Saturday.

      Prosper has a game for Terrafirma against NorthPort, leaving Taylor to do the clinic and feeding program on his own.

      “Steve wants to have another one before he leaves the country,” said a person close to Taylor.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicPhoenix Super LPGtopicBlackwater BossingtopicJapeth AguilartopicCalvin AbuevatopicPaul LeetopicJericho Cruz
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Steve Taylor is out of the Rain or Shine roster but not leaving the country yet.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again