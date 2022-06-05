Converge rookies Jeo Ambohot, Justin Arana face PBA baptism of fire

ROOKIES Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana brace for their baptism of fire in Converge's debut in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The FiberXers are expected to rely on the young guns' presence in battling it out down low.

The two are counting on a bit of ffamiliarity.

"Sobrang excited ako kasi makakasama ko ulit si Justin. Sobrang bait niya at ang daling pakisamahan," said Ambohot, to which Arana responded, "Maganda yung naging samahan namin before so sana madala namin dito sa PBA."

Rivals in college playing for Letran and Arellano, respectively, Ambohot and Arana can look back to their brief run with Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

It also helps that they'll be teaming up with familiar faces in the FiberXers bench, a number of which they have played with or against in the past in the NCAA. Among those figures include Kevin Racal (Letran), Allyn Bulanadi and RK Ilagan (San Sebastian), and Ben Adamos (Perpetual).

"Ok sila lahat dito kaya naging madali lang yung adjustment namin," said Ambohot.

Justin Arana at the draft combine.

"Simula ng first day, welcome kaming lahat ng bago. Nag-click agad kami at wala nang ilangan," added Arana.

Regardless of the results, the two only vow to give it their all whenever their numbers are called.

"Sana madala ko yung experience sa college at sa championship sa Letran. Malaking adjustment kasi pro na ito. Gagawin ko lang yung best ko," said Ambohot.

Arana ended, "Ako naman, defense first talaga eh. Gagawin ko lang yung role ko and bibigay ko lang yung best ko para makapag-contribute sa team namin."

