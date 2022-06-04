Mikey Williams yet to rejoin TNT as contract talks stall

MIKEY Williams will not be around to receive his Rookie of the Year trophy, or see action when TNT it begins its title defense of the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old prolific guard remains in the US and won't be available when the new season tips off on Sunday co-inciding with the holding of the traditional Leo Awards.

See Biggest gainers and losers in the PBA offseason

Williams is the consensus pick as Rookie of the Year following a remarkable first season with the Tropang Giga that also put him in top contention for the MVP award.

But the sophomore guard has yet to reach a contract extension with the Tropang Giga, though he still has a year left from the two-season deal he signed with the franchise last year.

Apparently, a clause in the contract gives Williams the right to re-negotiate should TNT wins a championship, which the team did in last year's Philippine Cup.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SPIN.ph learned from sources though, Williams is no longer connected with agent Marvin Espiritu and now being represented by Jerina Madayag of Argus Ossa.

The Tropang Giga though, still listed Williams a part of their 15-man roster that also includes former Gilas draftee Jaydee Tungcab.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.