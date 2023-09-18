Ahanmisi gets three-year contract with new team Ginebra

MAVERICK Ahanmisi used his status as a highly-sought unrestricted free agent to the core.

The Fil-Nigerian guard is set to take his act to Barangay Ginebra after agreeing to a deal with the most popular team in the PBA on Monday.

Ahanmisi, 32, was signed to a three-year contract by the franchise, which San Miguel Corporation (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua later confirmed.

Terms of the deal weren’t divulged.

The 6-foot-2 Ahanmisi exercised his rights as a UFA upon the expiration of his contract with Converge at the end of the league's Season 47.

