    PBA

    Ahanmisi gets three-year contract with new team Ginebra

    Gin Kings boost backcourt
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Maverick Ahanmisi joins Ginebra after stints with Rain or Shine, Alaska and Converge.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    MAVERICK Ahanmisi used his status as a highly-sought unrestricted free agent to the core.

    The Fil-Nigerian guard is set to take his act to Barangay Ginebra after agreeing to a deal with the most popular team in the PBA on Monday.

    Ahanmisi, 32, was signed to a three-year contract by the franchise, which San Miguel Corporation (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua later confirmed.

    Terms of the deal weren’t divulged.

    Maverick Ahanmisi

    The 6-foot-2 Ahanmisi exercised his rights as a UFA upon the expiration of his contract with Converge at the end of the league's Season 47.

