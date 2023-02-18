Converge, NLEX try to close in on Governors' Cup leaders

CONVERGE and NLEX look to close in on the leaders when they face off on Saturday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The FiberXers and the Road Warriors collide at 6:45 p.m.

Converge is running third with a 5-1 win-loss record behind co-leaders San Miguel and TNT (7-1).

NLEX, on the other hand, is not far behind at fourth place with a 4-2 win-loss slate.

The two teams are coming off contrasting results.

PHOTO: AP

The FiberXers defeated San Miguel, 107-103, last week, a morale-boosting victory as it was the first time that the Beermen suffered a defeat this conference.

The Road Warriors have struggled after picking up four straight wins at the start of the conference with Jonathon Simmons as import. Wayne Selden has come in for a switch but NLEX has lost two in a row including a 119-103 loss to Magnolia last Thursday.

Struggling teams Terrafirma and Phoenix Super LPG meet at 4:30 p.m.

The Dyip are in a tie for eighth place with Rain or Shine with a 2-4 win-loss record, dropping two straight games including a 120-118 defeat against the Elasto Painters last Thursday.

The Fuel Masters are in 10th place with a 1-5 record, bowing to Magnolia, 108-95, two Fridays ago.