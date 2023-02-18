Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Blackwater reactivates Shawn Glover after three winless games with Troy Williams

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    BLACKWATER is bringing back original choice Shawn Glover to reinforce the team in time for its PBA Governors Cup game against defending champion Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

    Glover will take over the spot of prolific scorer Troy Williams, who has failed to steer the Bossing to a victory in the three games he played.

    Glover was initially put on the injury list for Williams to take over. He played his last game with Blackwater two weeks ago in a 125-99 loss to Meralco.

    The Bossing have lost their last five outings and a 1-6 record.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

