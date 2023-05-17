Converge left with no PBA board representative as Salud 'steps down'

THE reorganization within the Converge franchise continued as former PBA commissioner Atty. Angelico ‘Chito’ Salud stepped down as alternate governor of the team.

FiberXers management already relayed the development to the PBA Board of which Salud was a member when he served as Converge governor during its maiden season in the league.

With Salud stepping down, the team said he will no longer be connected to the basketball team effective immediately.

“The Converge Management wishes to thak Atty. Salud for his guidance and leadership that allowed Converge to successfully enter the PBA,” it said in a statement.

“Atty. Salud is now tasked to head the development of the Comclark Tech City project in Pampanga and will serve as consultant on special projects in the company.”

The exit of Salud also meant Converge has no current representative to the league Board as it recently turned down the appointment of Pampanga Governor Dennis ‘Delta’ Pineda as team governor.

Converge has yet to name a new governor in liue of Pineda and a replacement for Salud as alternate governor.

Here's the statement in full:

