Ginebra holds breath as C-Stan hurts knee in practice

NO timeline is given to Barangay Ginebra big man Christian Standhardinger after hurting his knee in practice a day before the team’s PBA Governors Cup game against NLEX.

Christian Standhardinger injury update

Coach Tim Cone said the Kings are still awaiting the result of the MRI test performed on the 6-foot-8 Fil-German and then go from there.

“We’re wating for the MRI. And until we get hold of the MRI, we don’t have any timeline for him to comeback yet,” said the Ginebra mentor Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Standhardinger wasn’t around as the defending champion notched win no. 2 behind a classic fourth quarter comeback, 114-111, against previously unbeaten NLEX Road Warriors.

Standhardinger collided with guard Nards Pinto in practice a day before the NLEX game, according to Cone.

“He and Nards (Pinto) had a collision when we were doing a short scrimmage,” shared Cone. “He went down and you could tell right away that it was serious enough that he won’t be able to play tonight,” Cone added.

Standhardinger still managed to play in Ginebra’s 116-108 win over Rain or Shine in its debut game for the conference, finishing with four points, six rebounds, and four assists